Vikings’ historic playoff run comes to an end

Valencia head coach Larry Muir, right, congratulates the team on their season after the game against Scripps Ranch High School at Valencia High on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The signal
The Valencia Vikings’ historic football playoff run ended with a 45-38 loss to Scripps Ranch High School at the CIF Regional Championship Bowl Game for Division 2A.  

The Vikings last week won a CIF Southern Section championship by beating Oaks Christian, earning the opportunity to play for a state championship. Had they beaten the Scripps Ranch Falcons, a San Diego team with a single loss during the season (12-1), the Vikings would have competed for the Division 2A title next weekend. 

Saturday’s matchup showcased the talents of both teams with a high-scoring showdown that featured both teams continuously responding back and forth with significant game-changing plays. 

Head coach Larry Muir said both teams did well and the Vikings made a few mistakes in a game where both teams showcased their best. 

“We made our share of mistakes tonight, on both sides of the ball, and when you get in the state playoffs, you better bring the best version of yourself,” Muir said. 

Muir said the Vikings made it very far and performed better than people expected with a successful season and CIF Southern Section title.  

“I’m proud of these guys from where we came from during the season,” Muir said. “We had some frustrating moments but our kids kept going and they got better.” 

  • The Valencia football team raise their helmets after the game against Scripps Ranch High School at Valencia High on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The signal
  • Ray Hall (88) evades Scripps Ranch High School player Nathaniel Barba (53) and goes in for a Valencia touchdown in the fourth quarter at Valencia High on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The Signal
  • Duhron Goodman (21) dives for a Valencia touchdown in the second quarter against Scripps Ranch High School at Valencia High on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The Signal
  • Duhron Goodman (21) runs against Scripps Ranch High School at Valencia High on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The Signal

