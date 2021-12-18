Wilk honors QM Design Group as Small Business of the Month

For more than 15 years, Hillary Broadwater has been committed to her company QM Design Group, as well as the Santa Clarita Valley community.

It was that commitment that she was honored for as Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, awarded the president and creative director his December choice for the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month.

“When you think of California, in business, you think of some really iconic brands, Disney, Apple, HP, Amgen,” Wilk said. “But the fact of the matter is two out of every three employees in the private sector in California work for a small business, and 99.45% of all businesses are small businesses.”

It’s small businesses that are the backbone of the state’s economy, Wilk said, adding that he began the award as a way to recognize the small business owners who work hard to not only keep their own businesses afloat but also to help the local community.

Kathy Norris, right, CEO and President of the Valley Industry Association presents a plaque to Hillary Broadwater, owner of QM Design Group in Valencia during the Small Buisness of the Month event on Wednesday, 121521. Dan Watson/The Signal

“When she is not tapping away at her keyboard creating a visual voice for entrepreneurs and nonprofits, Hillary is giving back to the community — volunteering for a variety of nonprofits, including one of my favorites, Circle of Hope,” Wilk added. “Hats off to Hillary for her good work and support of our community.”

“It’s humbling because I’m usually the person in the background… helping do what I can to give back,” Broadwater added.

And Broadwater embodies those characteristics, as shown by the numerous people in attendance at the ceremony, including those in both the nonprofit and business community.

“She literally brings our vision to life,” said Laura Kirchhoff, executive director of Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting those fighting cancer in Santa Clarita.

State Senator Scott Wilk, rights speaks to attendees before presenting the Small Business of the Month Award to Hillary Broadwater, owner of QM Design Group in Valencia on Wednesday, 121521. Dan Watson/The Signal

Circle of Hope was recognized by Wilk earlier this year as the 21st Senate District Nonprofit of the Year.

“She has never said ‘no,’” added Sue Tweddell, president of Soroptimist International of Greater SCV. “Everything in what she does is absolutely amazing, and we all so appreciate you.”

Broadwater’s business partner Alison Lindemann, digital marketing consultant for WSI, said she can attest to Broadwater’s philanthropic work best of all.

“I see and hear next door how honestly and truly probably the vast majority of her time many and many seasons is her donating,” Lindermann said.