Winter dress can be cozy and fashionable

As the weather cools — even if only slightly — it’s time to swap out those flip flops and shorts for some sweaters and boots.

This winter, you don’t have to sacrifice being warm and cozy for the sake of looking fashionable, as a number of winter trends this year have found ways to impart style on even the comfiest of outfits.

Whether staying home or out hitting the holiday parties, this winter’s fashions are all about adaptability.

Across the Santa Clarita Valley, clothing boutiques are ready to share some of the latest trends with shoppers.

Shackets

A cross between a shirt and a jacket, shackets are fast becoming an outerwear essential, as they allow wearers to have the best of both worlds with an item that combines warmth and style with an oversized fit.

Faux fur

The faux fur — or even silk — frenzy has continued this year, providing a cozy, yet luxurious feel. The best thing about fur coats is versatility, making them the perfect addition to virtually any outfit.

Combat boots

While lace-up Doc Martens will never go out of style, combat boots of all types are a major trend for 2021, topping the list as the ultimate versatile staple item this winter.

Leggings

Leggings are the perfect wardrobe staple, and with even more fabric and fit options coming out, they are becoming that much more popular.

Plaid

Another classic, plaid skirts or shirts are the perfect things to pair with some combat boots or knit sweaters for a sophisticated nod to back-to-school.

Aztec

Striking prints, bold colors and natural materials with tribal print have returned this season to take the world by storm this winter with their geometric patterns and bright colors.

Western

Cow prints and fringe jackets have returned to become not just a trend, but a lifestyle. The Western fashions can be as heavy-handed or as stylishly subtle as you like, with a pair of flared jeans, embroidered shirt or prairie dresses.

Denim

A big fall trend, denim has continued to thrive this winter season, whether it be a denim jacket, pants or even both, ranging from light to dark wash.

Puffers

These oversized coats come in a variety of colors and can be worn both on the mountain and on the city streets.

Metallic

Make up for the lack of sunshine this winter and be bright and shiny with a metallic coat, leggings or accessories, even when it’s already dark at 4 p.m.

Knits

It’s officially sweater season, so take that true classic look in stride with various knit options, from oversized sweaters to cardigans to even some sweater dresses, all of which are soft and comfortable, making them the perfect comfort-cute item.

Loungewear

Classy loungewear has become the perfect middle ground to being comfy, yet stylish, with fabrics that feel soft to the touch and mold to the skin well.

Leather

From jackets and shirts to leggings and pants, leather everything is trending this season.

Accessories

Layers and layers of winter accessories are in style this year, ranging from scarves and mittens to hats and purses.

Even layers of jewelry have come back, with initial pendants and cursive name necklaces or stretchy bracelets at the top of everyone’s wish lists.

Co Boutique

A nurse by day and boutique owner by night, Cristal Munoz opened her clothing shop in the midst of the pandemic as a creative outlet and a way to balance out her life’s passions.

Munoz was bullied in high school and struggled with self-image, so her goal for the store was a place that would be safe, comfortable and promote a positive self-image, inspiring self-confidence for shoppers.

The shop began as Cristal’s Outfit and recently moved to Westfield Valencia Town Center to become Co Boutique.

For more information, visit shopcoboutique.com.

The Cottonwood Barn

In 2018 Jenn Barnett decided to take on her dream of owning a boutique, making The Cottonwood Barn an extension of who she is and what she loves.

Barnett has been in fashion since her early 20s, even making one-of-a-kind handbags for a stint in Manhattan, and now is using her fashion background to create the women’s clothing shop, with female power in mind.

For her strictly online boutique, Barnett is the face of the company, modeling many of the clothes herself.

For more information, visit thecottonwoodbarnboutique.com or follow @thecottonwoodbarn on Instagram.

In-Style Boutique

In-Style Boutique is a family-run shop by sisters Petra Ramos and Leticia Dominguez.

The sisters grew up in Canyon Country and found themselves shopping outside of the local Santa Clarita area because there were not enough cute, little boutiques, according to Ramos.

So, when they got the opportunity four years ago, they were excited to bring something they always wanted to their community with In-Style Boutique, Ramos added.

In-Style recently launched its new collection, which has unique pieces for anyone’s style.

For more information, follow @inStyleBoutiquescv on Facebook or Instagram.