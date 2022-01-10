10 Sporting Events to Watch in 2022 For US Sports Fans

The 2022 calendar is packed with top-class sporting events, giving fans in the United States plenty to look forward to over the next 12 months.

The World Cup in Qatar will steal many of the headlines later this year as the top international soccer teams on the planet battle to lift the prestigious trophy.

Let’s take a closer look at where the tournament fits into the 2022 sporting calendar amongst 10 major events to watch if you’re a US sports fan.

Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics take centre stage during early February as China hosts just over two weeks of top-class cold climate sports.

The US are second in the all-time medal table behind Norway with 307 and are sure to add a significant number to their tally during the event.

However, securing gold in the ice hockey tournament will be difficult after the NHL confirmed its players could not participate in Beijing.

Super Bowl

The eyes of the sporting world will be on California on February 13 as the 56th edition of the Super Bowl takes place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs are favourites to contest the big game, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in contention.

Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady is chasing the eighth Super Bowl success of his career and it would be a brave move to back against him achieving the feat.

Dubai World Cup

There will be plenty of US representation in Dubai at the end of March as one of the world’s richest horse races takes place at Meydan.

US trainers have won 12 of the previous 25 editions of this event and will have several well fancied contenders this time around.

However, the Godolphin-owned Rebel’s Romance could be the one to beat having impressively won the UAE Derby last year.

US Masters

The 2022 US Masters is likely to be fiercely contested, with several of the world’s top golfers holding a genuine chance of winning the tournament.

Hideki Matsuyama was a surprise winner last year, but no player has gone back-to-back in this event since Tiger Woods achieved the feat in 2002.

Jon Rahm is the favourite to win the Masters, but Justin Thomas appeals as the value bet now he has Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay as his caddy.

Champions League

While soccer still lags behind the traditional North American sports, the MLS has undoubtedly been helping to increase the fanbase in recent years.

Foreign tours by big European clubs have also helped, which explains why US viewership of the Champions League has been rising.

This year’s final will attract another big television audience, particularly if clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool or Manchester United are playing.

Horse Racing – Royal Ascot

There was a time when Royal Ascot would not have registered with US sports fans, but that is no longer the case.

The exploits of trainer Wesley Ward have ramped up US interest in the most prestigious flat racing event in United Kingdom.

Ward often sends his top juvenile sprinters to the Berkshire in mid-June to take on the best equine talent the UK and Ireland has to offer.

Athletics – World Championships

Despite having some of the top athletes on the planet, the US has never previously hosted the World Championships since its inception.

They will have the opportunity this year as the 18th edition of the showpiece event is staged in Eugene, Oregon, during July.

The US have topped the medal table on 13 occasions and will be strongly fancied to dominate their rivals on home soil this summer.

Horse Racing – Breeders’ Cup

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships is the climax of the international flat racing season, providing a fitting end to the campaign.

Keeneland will stage this year’s event at the start of November – the second time in three years the Kentucky track has hosted the Breeders’ Cup.

The two-day meeting features a host of top-class races including the Breeders’ Cup, which was won impressively by Knicks Go last year.

World Cup

The soccer World Cup will make history towards the end of the year as the tournament will be played during November and December.

Top websites such as Football Today will provide comprehensive coverage of an event that determines the best international team on the planet.

Brazil impressed during qualifying and could be tough to beat, although they may find it difficult to overcome the challenge of much-improved Germany.

Mosconi Cup

The Mosconi Cup returns to the US for the first time in three years and the host nation will be desperate to wrestle the pool trophy back from Europe.

The US triumphed 11-8 when the event was staged in Las Vegas in 2019, but have been defeated 11-3 and 11-6 in the last two editions.

US star pool legend Earl Strickland was forced to pull out of the event last year and will be eager to be selected this time around.