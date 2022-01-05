5 Best Photo Enhancer Software for Windows | With Quick Guide

Photo Enhancer Software

You tend to take your selfies and photos and then upload them on social media. Not you, everyone nowadays wants to interact with social media friends by posting high-quality photos there.

However, the selfies you take on simple cameras may not live up to your expectations, and you might want to edit the photos.

How to edit photos?

To enhance the quality of photos, you’ll need to look for reliable picture editing tools.

This article will tell you about the best photo enhancer software.

Top 5 Photo Enhancement Software

If you’re looking for a reliable AI photo enhancer software, you can follow the guide below to serve your purpose.

You can’t get a better enhancer than HitPaw Photo Enhancer if you’re to make your photo top-notch. Whether you want to make your image clear or fix the blurry image, HitPaw Photo Enhancer can get your job done with ease.

Moreover, it offers a pretty intuitive user interface, meaning all you need to do is follow a few steps, and you’ll be able to serve your purpose.

Using HitPaw Photo Enhancer, you can apply multiple splendid effects to your photo that can help you make your image a lot better and pleasing to the eyes.

Features

It helps you enlarge your anime image according to preference.

Luckily, you won’t see any quality loss after editing the photo here.

Apart from fixing blurry building footage, it allows you to increase your photo size with minimal effort.

You can improve the print resolution of your image without any fuss.

Pros

Easy to use

No image quality loss

Works faster than you expect

Cons

Not yet.

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is pretty professional photo enhancer software, and many movie production houses have been using the software.

Using this software, you can improve the quality of your photo unbelievably as it allows you to change the dimension of your shots completely. Not surprisingly, millions of users have downloaded this software for personal and commercial uses.

If you’re to edit your party or wedding photos, selecting Adobe Photoshop won’t be a bad idea at all. Instead, you can increase the light or smoothness of your image with minimal effort.

Features

Adobe Photoshop allows you to upload your photo directly to social platforms after editing it.

It supports all the images formats, meaning you download the photo in any image format you’d want.

It allows you to enhance the light, smoothness of your skin, shades of your dress, and many more.

If you want to adjust the size of your photo, this software allows you to get your job done with minimal effort.

Pros

You can crop a photo using Adobe Photoshop.

It is pretty professional software that advanced photo editing.

Cons

Since it is professional software, new users will find it hard to understand its working.

Photolemur 3 Photo Enhancer Software

What does a new user want from a photo enhancer?

He indeed wants the photo editor to enhance his photo with minimal effort. Luckily, Photolemur can live up to his expectations with a straightforward interface.

Using Photolemur, you’ll only need to import a photo you’d want to edit, and then this image enhancement software will automatically edit your image by using Artificial intelligence technology.

Moreover, you can also improve the quality of multiple photos simultaneously. Photolemur allows you to enhance your eyes, remove imperfections and smoothen your skin.

Features

Using Photolemur, you can enhance your photo with minimal effort.

It comes with a prolific style that allows you to enhance your photo quicker than you think.

It comes with a pretty straightforward user interface.

Apart from adjusting the size of the photo, it can also correct the natural light of your image.

Pros

Detects skin imperfection.

Offers Artificial intelligence technology.

Cons

It doesn’t allow you to edit your photo in a manner in which you’d have wanted.

GIMP Photo Enhancer

GIMP is fascinating photo quality enhancer software that holds the opportunity to improve the quality of your photo.

It comes with a pretty simple user interface, and it doesn’t take any time before editing your image. Using this software, you can add various effects and adjust your photo’s size. Moreover, it also allows you to convert your photo into different.

However, sometimes, you’ll find some glitches with the software, but overall it is a good gig for people who want to edit pictures for personal use.

Features

It helps you to manage photo color brilliantly.

GIMP allows you to explore all features effortlessly as it offers you a pretty intuitive user interface.

Using this photo editor, you can enhance your photos with ease.

It supports multiple hardware devices.

After editing the photo, you can export it to formats including Tiff, GIF, PNG, MPEG, etc.

Pros

Simple user interface.

It allows you to edit multiple images simultaneously.

Cons

Unwanted ads.

My Heritage Photo Enhancer Software

If you don’t have enough storage on your desktop, but you’d want to edit your photo in an editor, you shouldn’t ignore My Heritage Photo Enhancer.

It is free photo enhancer software that appropriately offers its services. You’ll only need to visit its website and create an account there to get things going.

Using this tool, you can enhance the quality of your photo and can make it look pretty elegant and fascinating.

The best thing about this online tool is that you can edit your photos in batches, meaning you can save a lot of your time using this fantastic tool.

Features

It allows converting your image into many popular image formats.

After editing your photo, you can export your image to platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo, DailyMotion, etc.

It offers a pretty slick user interface as you’ll only need to log in with your account to get your job done.

My Heritage Photo Enhancer Software enables you to increase your photo’s light.

Pros

Simple user interface.

Free.

Allows you to download photos in multiple images formats.

Cons

You can’t download this tool as it is only available for free.

If you’re to edit your photo, you’ll have to sign up with your account.

Who is better?

Every photo editor tool you’ll find here offers stunning features. Both Photolemur and GIMP are extremely popular photo editors due to their simple user interface.

Moreover, My Heritage Photo Enhancer Software is online that helps you edit your photo without downloading any tool.

Furthermore, Adobe Photoshop has its grace and class. It is a pretty popular software, and everyone loves it. However, the best photo enhancer software has to be the HitPaw Photo Enhancer.

It offers unbelievable services for its and helps them edit their photos appropriately.

How to Enhance Photographs by using HitPaw Photo Enhancer

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is the best photo software to make your photo look splendid.

Here’s the guide to edit photos using HitPaw Photo Enhancer.

Step 1: Launch HitPaw Photo Enhancer

First of all, you’ll need to launch the program and import a file you’d like to edit.

Step 2: Choose the model to fix photo

After importing a photo, you can select the appropriate model to fix photo

Step 3: Compare the photo

Now, you can compare your original photo with an edited image. If you’re satisfied with it, you’ll need to explore it.

Conclusion

After reading this article, you can select a reliable photo editor to change your photo. All the photo editors we’ve highlighted are breathtaking.

However, HitPaw Photo Enhancer is the best photo enhancer software, offering quality services with a professional yet easy user interface.