Castaic Union School District announces Jene Fielder Trust scholarship

News release

The Castaic Union School District has announced that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.

Jene Fielder had no children of her own and wanted to find a way to help the children of Castaic, where she lived for many years. She decided to establish a trust fund that would support Castaic students to further their education after she died. She personally set up the parameters of the fund. It was her desire that all scholarships awarded would go to students who currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School. Three scholarships are being offered as follows:

• Tier 1: Current 8th grade Castaic Middle School student ($1,000).

• Tier 2: Current 12th grade student ($2,000).

• Tier 3: Post-high-school with plans to attend college, trade school or life advancement ($2,000).

To apply, visit www.castaicusd.com (Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Application). All applications must be submitted on or before March 1 at 4:30 pm to [email protected], Attention: David Huffaker.

For more information about the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship, email David Huffaker at [email protected]