Chamber launches pro-business political action committee

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a political action committee to support pro-business candidates. The goal of the SCV Chamber PAC is to strengthen and unify the voice and influence of the broad-based business community in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The SCV Chamber PAC will be committed to identifying, training and electing pro-business candidates for local elective offices, within or influencing the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community, who are committed to meaningful change, economic progress, job creation and strong, healthy communities. Specifically, the PAC will initially focus on non-partisan races including the Santa Clarita City Council and the SCV Water Agency board in the 2022 election cycle.

“We believe it is vital to support pro-business candidates running for local office to help preserve and protect our community as one of the most business-friendly cities in the nation,” said Chris Raigosa, chair of the SCV Chamber board of directors. “This new PAC isn’t about partisan politics. It’s about supporting candidates who believe the Santa Clarita Valley has a bright and prosperous future through economic growth and development.”

While the SCV Chamber PAC will have a separate board of trustees to oversee the PAC’s financial contributions, the SCV Chamber board of directors will remain the entity that endorses candidates for office.

Anyone can contribute to the SCV Chamber PAC, but trustees of the PAC must be chamber members.

“The SCV Chamber PAC looks forward to supporting our local pro-business candidates,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner with Evolve Business Strategies, which runs the SCV Chamber of Commerce and will also manage the SCV Chamber PAC. “We have spoken with businesses in our community who have a vested interest to support pro-business candidates with a strong, positive, forward-thinking vision for our business community and keeping our community safe.”

For additional information, email [email protected]