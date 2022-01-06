CIF announces cheer championship is postponed due to pandemic

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The CIF Southern Section announced that the Traditional Competitive Cheer Championships, which was originally scheduled for Saturday at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With schools from the Santa Clarita Valley including Hart and West Ranch originally set to compete, they will now have an extra month to prepare in hopes of competing in the biggest championship for cheer before the school year ends.

“We originally had 101 teams registered for this event prior to winter break, and as of (Jan. 4), we have had approximately 30% of them withdraw due to COVID-19 issues within their programs,” CIFSS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod said in a news release. “In addition, we expect there will be others that will have to withdraw in the next few days, further affecting the ability to conduct this championship on Saturday at the highest level it deserves.”

The remaining schools will now determine whether their teams are able to compete in athletics in following the guidelines mandated by the California Department of Public Health.

As of now, the cheer championship is postponed to Feb. 5.