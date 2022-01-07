City: Block grant funds available for nonprofits

News release

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding, which is primarily intended to benefit low- to moderate-income residents in the community. A portion of this allocation is awarded through grants to eligible nonprofit organizations to provide services and resources for those low- to moderate-income residents in need.

Every five years, the city develops a CDBG strategic planning document called the Consolidated Plan. This plan sets priorities for how CDBG funds will be used. In addition, the city conducts a community needs assessment and develops a CDBG Annual Action Plan, which outlines the way in which the annual allocation of CDBG funds are spent and establishes goals for the number of individuals served.

This Notice of Funding Availability allows community-based nonprofit organizations the opportunity to apply for funds to serve low- and moderate-income residents in Santa Clarita as part of the AAP during the program year of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All proposals must address a Consolidated Plan Priority and meet a variety of other cross-cutting federal regulations, including compliance with reporting and record-keeping requirements. Only residents of the city of Santa Clarita may be served by any CDBG funding awarded. Additionally, individuals and for-profit organizations are not eligible to apply for CDBG funding.

The application form and all required attachments must be submitted by the due date of Feb. 1, and in the format outlined in the instructions found on the city’s Housing site. For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s CDBG funding application process, visit santa-clarita.com/Housing or contact Housing Administrative Analyst Charlotte Cabeza at [email protected] or by phone at 661-286-4174.