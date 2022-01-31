Could farmers be more well equipped to increase crop yields?

Agriculture is one of the building points of human culture. Farming is the reason why many large civilizations prospered years ago. The technology used back then is not what it looks like today. Irrigation is one of the first technological advancements that placed cities in waterways, which led to art, sciences, and more. Today’s farming works differently with rapid advancements in AI, machine learning, satellites, and drones.

One of the main issues hunting farmers is how to increase their crop yield constantly. However, specialists and experts have presented many theories and solutions on how to do it. With a spike in the world’s population, this problem is becoming critical and would need fast and efficient solutions. Despite these problems, we are in an age where technology has provided farmers with various options to increase their yields.

Technology can be highly beneficial to agriculture, especially the crop and soil sectors. Between the use of drones, satellites, and driverless tractors, we have gained the ability to increase crop yields significantly. So, in this article, we will talk about the technologies that farmers need to improve their farm yields.

Remote sensing

Remote sensing is a technology heavily used in agriculture to collect data and monitor the environment without physically touching it. Here, sensors placed on satellites, drones, crops, tractors, and around the farm collect data that the farm owners process, analyze, and can make informed decisions. These sensors placed on harvesting vehicles such as tractors can also collect data such as crop weight yield by GPS location, distance, and time, which is then analyzed by yield monitoring systems.

Also, tools like variable spraying controllers, variable rate fertilizer, and seedlings variable rate application can help increase farmlands’ yield. This is because they automatically detect when the crops need to be planted, sprayed, or fertilized and apply the exact amount required. This also helps to decrease costs and environmental pollution.

Software

Smart device apps have begun using data aggregation, IoT and provide farmers with updated information on-farm activities. Data from sensors, satellites, and weather stations are sent to the apps for profound analysis and recommendations. These apps can significantly increase farm yield by analyzing pests, weed, crop, and soil variables and also provide feedback for making informed and accurate decisions.

Communication systems

Communication systems bring to light new methods and approaches to farming. It provides the rural population with better farming technology, natural resources, different markets, banking and finance services, and much more.

Hardware and farming machinery

Accurate GPS controls integrated with AI sensors and vision could ensure the deployment of autonomous and smart farm machinery. Farm owners can use lots of different equipment on their land together with manual labor. This frees up time, resources, and human resources for other more important things. There is no doubt that machines can perform some tasks more accurately and efficiently than humans, reducing the loss of resources, thereby increasing yields.

Data analytics

Precise farming uses data analytic solutions to make sense of the information coming from different monitoring systems all around the world. The farm owners can use this data to calculate costs, resources, and even harvest yields. This data can be shared, which will help farmers produce more yield.

Final thoughts

As the world’s population continues to grow, farmers will have no option but to turn to technology to help increase their yields to meet the ever-growing demand for food. Farmers can now use technology in almost every farming process, making it easy and efficient. This age of technology and innovation has more than enough to offer.