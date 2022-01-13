Deadline to apply for Deputy Explorer Program is Jan. 30

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.

The Deputy Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults between ages 14-20. Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities.

Requirements needed:

• GPA of 2.0 or higher.

• No serious criminal record/probation.

• Must pass drug screening.

• Must submit to a background check.

The Explorer Academy will be co-run with Lancaster and Palmdale deputies, and will start March 5, running for 18 consecutive weeks at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

For an application, or questions about the program, email Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Kabrina Borbon at [email protected] The deadline to drop off applications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station is Jan. 30.