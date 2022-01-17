How to Prevent Hair Loss?

You will find people complaining about hair loss around you. Nowadays, hair loss has become a very serious concern for many people. It could be due to hormonal changes, medical conditions, genetics, stress, lack of vitamins, and pollution. Both men and women face this issue and lose their hair at different stages of their lives.

The process and the speed of hair loss are different for everyone. Some people may face a gradual decrease in their hair, while others get bald in a few years. This is because the reason behind this condition of every next person is not the same.

Although it is a serious issue, you should not be worried about it. This is because there are certain ways and treatments to stop hair loss. There are different medicines available in the market which stop hair loss. Propecia is one of them.

First of all, you need to consult a good trichologist. Identify the problem and the reason for hair loss before treatment. Here a few ways are described to prevent your hair from falling.

Let Go of the Stress

The most common reason among people for hair loss is stress. We often take too much stress over little things in our lives. Sometimes, due to some unexpected happenings in their lives, people go into depression. All this affects the human body in different ways.

Hair loss will become inevitable when one over thinks and worries all the time. Also, people get worried when they see their hair falling. This adds an extra burden and more stress to their mind. Hence, the first thing you need to do is remove the stress from your life. You can de-stress yourself with proper medication and other alternative therapies.

Intake Vitamin Supplements

The deficiency of vitamin A and E in the body causes hair loss. To avoid hair loss, make sure you take these vitamins in access. You can take these vitamins with your food to fulfill the body’s requirements of vitamins.

Vitamin E improves blood circulation in the scalp. Vitamin A helps in the healthy production of sebum in the scalp. The deficiency of both these vitamins in your body makes your hair fall. Hence, both these vitamins are crucial for healthy hair.

Increased Protein Consumption

Proteins make the hair healthy. You should get a good amount of protein in your diet. It is available in different forms. Fish, meat, and eggs are rich in proteins. Your body must have a good amount of protein for healthy hair.

Thorough Scalp Massage

Massaging your scalp can throw away your tension of hair loss. You can find different oils for massage. Massage helps your follicles in staying active. You can get some good oils for this purpose. These include coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil, castor oil, and sunflower oil. Apply the oil on your scalp for a few hours and then wash.

Other than oils, you can also use garlic juice and onion juice. Gently rub any juice over your scalp and wash it after a few hours. Do it regularly for a few days and you will notice the difference.

Avoid Combing Wet Hair

When your hair is wet, they are in their weakest form. If you comb wet hair, there is a good chance that you will see your hair breaking. Also, this will make the roots weaker, leading to extensive hair loss. Therefore, it is recommended not to use a brush on wet hair.

Avoid the Use of Chemicals

Nowadays, people are using too many chemical ingredients on their hair. This could be very dangerous for hair because the hair sprays and gels use certain chemicals which are not good for hair. Frequent use of these products can snatch your hair’s health.

Moreover, do not dry your hair directly. This is because heat weakens the proteins of hair. Using a dryer daily makes hair fragile. Thus, hair fall becomes obvious. Hence, if you want your shiny hair attractive to others, avoid these things in your daily routine.

Regular Trims

Long hair makes the roots weak. You are recommended to trim your hair after regular intervals. If you do not trim your hair, it will get messy. Trimming maintains the growth of the hair. It also strengthens the roots and makes hair healthier.

Effortless Hairstyles

Before making your hairstyle, identify your hair type. Then make the hairstyle accordingly. Do not make hairstyles that stretch your hair. Doing so results in weakening the hair follicles and you cannot control hair fall with weak follicles.

Throw the Cigarettes Away

Smoking is not just harmful for your lungs but hair too. It stops the flow of blood in your scalp, which is also why hair loss. To prevent hair loss, you must quit smoking.

Some More Tips!

Take care of your health and do the things that are for your hair. Add biotin to your diet. It is proven that you will control your hair loss if you take biotin. You can also control hair loss by injecting platelet-rich plasma (PRP) into the scalp. This scientific procedure activates hair growth even in areas affected by hair loss.

Conclusion

The reason behind hair loss is not similar for everyone. Identify the problem and treat it in the best possible way. It does not take much effort to protect your hair from pollution and harmful activities. By taking proper care of your hair, you can keep baldness away from you.