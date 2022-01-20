Jason Gibbs | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall

By Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs

It is my great honor to serve as mayor pro tem this year. As I move into my second year on the City Council, it has been a privilege to have the opportunity to speak with so many community members, to hear concerns, address issues and work together to maintain and build upon the high quality of life we all enjoy in Santa Clarita.

One of the founding principles of our city was to provide accessible elected officials who were available to residents. Today, we still represent that and you are welcome to reach out to me. My email is [email protected] and you can call me at 661-255-4395. Your City Council may be the face of the city organization, but there is a whole team of people who are ready and available to help you access city services, programs and resources.

We are excited to relaunch the “You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall” campaign. Through this campaign, you will be introduced to the people behind the scenes who keep our city running, innovating and serving the Santa Clarita community. You’ll notice eye-catching images introducing you to city staff and sharing more about what they do and how they can help you!

The first group of friends you will meet – through images, social media and articles in Seasons magazine – is the team from Technology Services. These are the people who make city business run smoother and faster, thanks to harnessing technology and high-speed fiber. They are also behind the applications and web portals that help residents access city services.

Thanks to the work of the Technology Services Division, a great deal of the process of applying for and obtaining a construction permit can be completed online. The city’s Online Permit Center allows residents and contractors to apply for permits related to residential construction projects. Those just getting started with a project can also find information on how to obtain a permit, see building codes and design criteria for Santa Clarita and access a variety of forms and applications. Visitors to the Online Permit Center can also access the city’s Permit Guide, which has a wealth of information on both residential and commercial construction. You can access the website at santa-clarita.com/permitcenter.

This team is also responsible for all the city’s websites. From SantaClaritaArts.com to SCSkatePark.com – there are hundreds of web pages offering residents information on events, city amenities, programs, activities and more.

Is your organization looking to host a community event? Wondering what to do with the family this weekend? Look no further than the Community Calendar. This is just one of the many pages managed by Technology Services and populated by the community. Just click on the “Events” tab on the city homepage at santa-clarita.com, and you will be taken to a calendar full of opportunities for fun. Have something to add? Just click on the “submit an event” tab to get more information about sharing your event on the Community Calendar.

Technology Services is also constantly assessing emerging technology to see how it can enhance city services and benefit residents. In the year ahead, Technology Services will continue its efforts working with local businesses, partners and other agencies to identify opportunities to leverage the city’s fiber optic network and dark fiber connection to Downtown Los Angeles to provide greater internet bandwidth and stronger connectivity.

The city continues to strive for improvements in internet connectivity and technology to better support the outstanding businesses and organizations that call Santa Clarita home. To contact our Technology Services Division, you can call 661-286-4070 or email [email protected] The city team is accessible and available to help you.

Make sure to follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media so you can meet all of your friends at City Hall. Next month, you will meet the Santa Clarita Public Library team, who can open up a world of learning and experiences to you, with one small…yet magical…library card.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].