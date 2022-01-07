Jessica Simpson Weight Loss 2022 Journey | How She Lost 100 Pounds in 6 Months Before and After Result

Jessica Simpson’s weight loss has been an inspiration, and not just because of the way the singer looks! Every mom can relate to Simpson’s struggle with weight and body image, especially after the birth of daughter Birdie Mae in 2019. Jessica Simpson From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

After a decade dedicated to having babies, Jessica Simpson was ready to reclaim her body in a new, more holistic way. This approach was different than any she’d taken on before. Her trainer Harley Pasternak noted, “The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time.”

Here’s exactly what she did to lose the weight and reshape not only her body, but also her life.

Jessica Simpson‘s personal trainer Harley Pasternak revealed how the singer and entrepreneur lost 100 pounds after giving birth to her third baby, Birdie Mae.

Pasternak said Simpson worked up to walking 14,000 steps a day.

Simpson also cleaned up her diet, focusing on lean proteins and vegetables.

1. Jessica walked 14,000 steps daily.

Pasternak eased Jessica into activity slowly, starting with walking 6,000 steps daily. “It’s a social thing that she can do with her kids,” he says. Slowly, she built up to 14,000 steps, according

2. Jessica ate three meals and two snacks from The Body Reset Diet.

Eating healthfully played a big role in her weight loss. Jessica followed Pasternak’s Body Reset Diet, which allows for three meals and two snacks each day. Each meal includes protein, fiber, and fat while snacks are a combo of protein and fiber or protein and fat.

Jessica hit the gym with Pasternak and trainer Sydney Liebes.

She completed 45-minute sessions three days a week, and impressed her trainers along the way. “You have worked your ass off and the reward is priceless!” Sydney shared in a congratulatory Instagram post. “I’ve been training for 10 years now and I have never been more excited for a client transformation.”