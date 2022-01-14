Lake Hughes author publishes children’s book

News release

“What’s the Buzz, Bob Bee?” a new book by Lake Hughes resident Ann E. Askelson-Silva, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.

Bob Bee is a honeybee, and he is so excited you have decided to join him on his adventures today. Bob Bee has much work to do to help make honey for his Queen Bee, and he plans on travelling the whole planet to find the best flowers. As you fly along with Bob Bee, he has a lot of things to tell you, not just about bees, but about history, geography, and so much more.

Askelson-Silva wrote the story of Bob Bee with her father Bobby in mind. She was raised in the small town of Spring Grove, Minnesota, and spent a lot of time outdoors as a child, especially near the great Mississippi River. Her parents taught her the importance of respecting the ecosystem, and the outdoors still heavily inspires her work. Askelson-Silva loves kayaking on the lakes of Minnesota and roadtripping across the country.

Askelson-Silva taught elementary school for 31 years and was L.A. Times Teacher of the Year in 1993. She has one son, who lives in Colorado with his family. Askelson-Silva resides in Lake Hughes with her husband and their dog Abby. Since retiring, Askelson-Silva has taken up outdoor recreation. She now assists in training service dogs.