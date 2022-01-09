New year, new me: Gym goals for 2022

By Emily Alvarenga

Signal Senior Staff Writer

As we head into another new year, many will be lacing up those sneakers to work on one of their New Year’s resolutions: hitting the gym.

In fact, studies suggest that regular physical exercise is a tool to help the immune system in its fight against viruses like COVID-19 and benefit your overall well-being.

“It is critical to maintain your physical fitness in order to improve your immunity for COVID or for any virus that we may encounter in the future,” Kaia FIT owner Heather Flebbe said in a previous Signal interview. “It’s critical to your mental health, your physical health, your immune system… I attribute that to our healthy immune system by being physically active.”

With 2022 underway, some are looking to be a bit healthier, while others are looking at other fitness goals, and these days there are various gyms for any aspiration.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, there are a plethora of options, including women-specific, boot camp types and others focused on personal trainers, to fit everyone’s wants and needs.

Hardcore Fitness Boot Camp

A fitness gym that began as an outdoor boot camp, Hardcore Fitness is a gym that combines group training classes, nutrition and community.

Founder Larry Nolan began personal training at 16 and soon realized he wanted to change the typical fitness model and create a new kind of gym focused on its clients.

Because not everyone has the same fitness aspirations, Nolan’s goal was to create a training program that would work for anyone.

He’s since designed patent-pending equipment to allow everyone to get their best workout. One such piece of equipment is able to do more than 300 exercises, allowing them to figure out what each person needs, then placing them where they will get the most success, according to Nolan.

Hardcore Fitness Santa Clarita is located at 20715 Centre Pointe Parkway, Unit B, in Santa Clarita. To learn more about Hardcore Fitness, visit hardcorefitnessbootcamp.com or call (800) 910-2486.

GoTribe Fitness

Similarly, GoTribe Fitness co-founders Jacob Hoffman and Chris Hodges started the gym to move away from the typical corporate gym model, with the goal of caring about clients and their results.

Since creating GoTribe in 2014, they’ve been working on their own unique fitness data-tracking app and software, which helps their clients maximize accountability, according to Hoffman.

GoTribe’s workouts are designed to fit each client’s specific goal, Hoffman said, noting that programs are designed by an expert and classes are split into “lifters and burners,” meaning those who want to gain strength and those who want to lose weight, respectively.

In addition to fitness classes, the gym also offers nutritional coaching and stress management.

GoTribe Fitness is located at 23340 Cinema Drive, No. 5, in Santa Clarita. To learn more about GoTribe Fitness, visit gotribefit.com or call (661) 347-4610.

Kaia FIT

When Heather Flebbe finally accomplished her goal of opening her own gym after having been in the fitness industry for nearly three decades as an exercise physiologist, she said she knew she wanted to create a space where she could reach women specifically.

Kaia FIT offers group fitness classes specifically with women in mind, as well as nutrition programs, boot camps and specialty workout classes, such as cross-training, yoga-pilates, barre and kickboxing, among others.

Flebbe said the gym offers women a supportive environment, as they work toward their fitness goals surrounded by like-minded women.

Flebbe said she hopes to share what the power of fitness does for each client’s mind, confidence and energy for life, and the gym allows her to do just that for her clients.

Kaia FIT Santa Clarita is located at 26635 Valley Center Drive, Suite 106, in Santa Clarita. To learn more about Kaia FIT, visit kaiafit.com/locations/santa-clarita or call (661) 609-0582.