Over 44,000 COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

Los Angeles County Public Health officials reported the highest 48-hour total of COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend on Sunday, as well as the highest number in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In a news release shared on their website and social media, Department of Public Health officials said that L.A. County reported 23,553 new cases on Saturday and 21,200 on Sunday.

Additionally, hospitalizations have risen to 1,628, and more than 20% of those getting tested are positive for COVID-19.

While this brings the Los Angeles County total to 1,741,292 cases, the number of deaths increased by two over the weekend — bringing the total number of deaths to 27,640 since the onset of the pandemic.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, 1,581 new cases were reported for the holiday weekend.

“Our hearts remain with those families experiencing the sorrow of losing those they love to COVID,” officials said in a statement released Sunday. “We hope that by working together to implement essential public health safety measures, we can stay safe, protect those we love, and keep our schools and businesses open.”

Masks may be uncomfortable for some but are encouraged. Additionally, individuals are spreading COVID 48 hours before they are symptomatic, according to Ferrer.

All COVID-19 services are free to L.A. County residents and can be accessed by anyone regardless of insurance or immigration status. To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, visit VaccinateLACounty.com, or to find a testing site, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 48 hours: 44,753

Saturday: 23,553

Sunday: 21,200

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,741,292

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 48 hours: 2

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 27,637

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,628

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 31: 34, with 1,728 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 771, 590 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 43,996

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Dec. 30: 375

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of Dec. 26: 78.7%