Planning Commission set to discuss The Master’s University

The city of Santa Planning Commission is set Tuesday night to discuss during a possible extension for a tentative tract map owned by the The Master’s University and Seminary in Newhall.

The tentative tract map is a component of the school’s master plan project, which was approved by the Santa Clarita City Council on Jan. 13, 2009. The master plan includes incremental development of up to 240,000 square feet of new and expanded building, the extension of Dockweiler Drive, and dedication of 21 acres of open space.

The land site is generally located south of Placerita Canyon Road, north and east of Newhall Creek, and west of Deputy Jake Drive.

The Master’s University is requesting a two-year time extension to the tentative tract map that would extend the expiration date to Jan. 13, 2024.

Additionally, the commission is slated to discuss and possibly approve the conversion of a 1.17-acre office building, located at 27335 Tourney Road, to 85 commercial condominium/airspace units. No construction was requested for the project after the building had previously been completed and given a certificate of occupancy in October 2020.

“The project would allow the property owner to sell each individual condominium/airspace unit, as opposed to leasing each unit,” reads the Planning Commission agenda.

The regular meeting for the city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.