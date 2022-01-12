SCV’s Drake serving in South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA — Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Tyler Drake, above, a native of Santa Clarita, unbolts an airborne low frequency sonar cable reel on a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to “Blue Hawks” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), on Jan. 3. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)