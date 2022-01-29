Sierra Hillbillies to host Super Sunday Tailgate Party

News release

On Feb. 6, the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will kick off the Super Bowl celebrating a little early. The caller will be Rod Shuping, plus Betty McWilliams will lead line dancing.

The party starts at 2 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The donation is $10 per square dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

The Sierra Hillbillies will sponsor social square dance lessons for American folkdance through the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation program beginning at the end of March.

For additional information, call 661-262-9575 or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.