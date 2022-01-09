Sometimes all you need is soup

By Victor Corral Martinez

Signal Staff Writer

Few foods can transcend continents and cultures the way soup can, and during January, it’s no surprise that it’s national soup month.

Soup has many flavors, styles and ingredients, but most have some form of vegetables, meat and broth. Regardless of the ingredients, many can remember when they were sick and ate soup to feel better or warm.

Popular soups in California are directly affected by the melting pot of cultures that make up the state; some favorites include albondigas, Menudo, chicken noodle, ramen, pho, tomato bisque, clam chowder and French onion soup.

In 2017, Campbell Soup Co. conducted a survey and discovered that more than 95% of surveyed individuals said they enjoy or love soup. It was also discovered that Millennials enjoyed soup the most out of any age group.

Additionally, respondents said chicken noodle soup is best for providing comfort when you have a cold, being a remedy for the post-breakup blues, or while binge-watching Netflix.

The survey identified that Sunday was a popular day for soup consumption to deal with hangovers; more than 20% of Millennials have said they eat soup on Sunday to recover from a hangover.

Regardless of why people consume soup, there is no feeling close to a hot soup to warm your body during winter. Here’s a look at some of the more popular soups in the Santa Clarita Valley:

Olive Terrace Bar & Grill:

The Bar & Grill has many delicious Mediterranean dishes and offers a great selection of soups. The soup offerings include tomato basil bisque, clam chowder in a sourdough bowl, French onion soup and a seasonal roasted butternut squash soup.

Olive Terrace Bar and Grill is located at 28261 Newhall Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, 91355. For more information, call (661) 257-7860 or visit www.oliveterracebarandgrill.com.

Mom Can Cook:

The Thai restaurant is a hidden gem. However, the restaurant has persisted for decades in delivering quality food. In addition to their excellent selection of cuisine, they offer a large selection of soups.

A popular soup is tom-yum, a hot and sour Thai soup; Mom Can Cook’s version is described by the hot and sour flavors, lemon grass, spices and herbs, tomatoes, mushroom, carrots and cilantro.

Mom Can Cook also offers a wonton seaweed soup, which is filled with ground chicken wontons, vegetables in a chicken broth topped with roasted seaweed, roasted garlic and cilantro.

Mom Can Cook is located at 18358 1/2 Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, 91387. For more information, call (661) 251-8103 or visit www.momcancook.com.

Birrieria Sabor Michoacan:

You can have it your way with an array of Mexican dish items at Birrieria Sabor Michoacan with offerings that include menudo, pozole and chicken soup.

The star of this restaurant’s soups is definitely the birria; you can have it as a soup in a delicious broth served with freshly made corn tortillas, or as a taco, burrito or on nachos.

The restaurant is women-owned and run with flavors and food creations that represent the vibrant and delicious culture of Apatzingán in Michoacan.

Birrieria Sabor Michoacan is located at 24233 Creekside Road in Valencia, 91355. For more information, call (661) 365-1891 or visit www.facebook.com/birrieriasabormichoacan.

Aroma Ramen:

Ramen is a noodle soup and one of the most famous soups to come out of Japan and usually consists of a wheat noodle, meat, vegetables and a broth. Most people around the world might recognize the soup in the instant ramen form that is synonymous with college students.

However, Aroma Ramen makes some of the best ramen in Santa Clarita and has a large selection of options.

Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen is one of the most popular in America and is the go-to for those new to high-quality ramen. Tonkotsu Shoyu Shio has a shoyu broth with soy sauce and miso paste is added to make miso broth.

The Tonkotsu steak ramen is another fan favorite with a soy pork broth, steak, seasoned egg, fish cake and onions, and is served with a think noodle.

Aroma Ramen is located at 27530 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, 91355. For more information, call (661) 888-1593 or visit www.aromaramen.com.

Corner Bakery Cafe:

The Corner Bakery is one of those storied franchises that began in downtown Chicago originally creating baked goods, but slowly began to expand its menu.

The Valencia location offers an array of food options but during the cold weather, they offer chicken orzo, cheddar broccoli, tomato bisque, chicken noodle and loaded baked potato.

With the large array of food options, pairing your soup with a sandwich or other side item is offered. Many patrons select a grilled cheese or their tomato mozzarella sandwiches to pair with the tomato bisque or other soups.

Corner Bakery Cafe is located at 24290 Valencia Blvd. in Valencia, 91355. For more information, call (661) 259-2813 or visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com/location/valencia.