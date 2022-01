In their second matchup of the season, the Trinity Classical Academy Knights (21-4, 10-2) beat the Faith Baptist Contenders (12-10, 8-3), 54-52, on Thursday.

The Contenders were victorious in their matchup on Jan. 17, winning 71-57, but the Knights were able to get their revenge.

The Knights were led by Hunter Gillman with 15 points. Andre Salinas finished with 14 points and John Cervantes-King finished with 13 points.

— Ryan Menzie, Signal Sports Writer