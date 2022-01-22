Zonta accepting applications for Virginia Wrage scholarship

News release

Zonta is now accepting applications for the Virginia Wrage Memorial Scholarship.

Wrage was a dedicated and loved Zontian, mother and grandmother who, at the age of 50, faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change. Wrage undertook a rigorous nine-month course and fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Two years later, Wrage was diagnosed with cancer. Before her death, she helped develop a fund to assist other mature women with similar challenges. Wrage and several Zontians wanted the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley to help other women by providing a financial award. Thus, this fund was established.

The Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund was created by women wanting to help other women, allowing them to reach their potential in various fields. The first recipient was a woman who wanted to become a welder.

Since its inception in 1995, the fund has assisted many women of the Santa Clarita Valley. With the support, they gain the confidence to learn professions and trades that make the community a better place.

Today, Wrage’s friends, family and colleagues continue to support this program. The fund has awarded more than $200,000 to local women 40 and over who have desired to improve their lives.

Zonta believes in empowering women through service and advocacy, and that by improving women’s lives, all women should be able to achieve their full potential.

For more information and to apply for this scholarship, visit www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund/.