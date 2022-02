By Jim Walker Sunday Signal Staff Writer

Doña Uhrig Sunday Signal Editor

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. But heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.

With that in mind, February has been established as American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is offering classes and seminars during the month to help raise awareness and educate the community about cardiovascular health.

Though some of these are new and specific to American Heart Month, but several are offered on a regular basis.

Dietitian educator Jodi Dalyai offered her thoughts on the benefits of these classes. She noted that HMNH has a cardiac rehabilitation program that includes fitness training, and that her department works closely with these rehab and fitness programs to “help patients understand their disease and reduce risk going forward through such things as stress management and healthy food choices.”

By attending a total of three HMNH classes in the month of February, you will be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket. The winner will be notified March 1.

Maintaining Heart Health During COVID-19

Feb. 22, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. | (Zoom) henrymayo.com/classes-events/classesevents-details/?Event=26511

UCLA Health cardiologist James Lee, M.D., will discuss how managing hypertension and improving heart health can help fight disease during these unusual circumstances.

Dalyai added that many people have put off medical care and/or exercise during the pandemic. “This class helps them get back on board and take care of themselves,” she said.

Portfolio Diet: How to Lower Cholesterol

Feb. 28, 10-11 a.m. | henrymayo.com/classes-events/classesevents-details/?Event=26511

Learn about the foods in the Portfolio Diet and how to incorporate them into your eating habits. Registration is required.

Dalyai said that this class is new and special this month, and designed to get your total cholesterol down by lowering your LDL cholesterol.

Heart Attack: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery

First Thursday of the Month, 3-4 p.m. | henrymayo.com/classes-events/classesevents-details/?Event=8579?

This class discusses heart attack risk factors, how a heart attack is diagnosed and treated and what you can do to prevent heart attacks.

“We want to be sure that people are able to get the education they need to get better, and improve their overall health,” Dalyai said.

Release and Let Go with Mindful Meditation

First Monday of the Month, 4-5 p.m. | henrymayo.com/classes-events/classesevents-details/?Event=26168

Through meditation techniques, relaxation exercises and brief discussions, the class explores meditation practices that can be applied to everyday life.

It’s Your Health Podcast For the month of February, the It’s Your Health podcast is featuring Caring for Your Heart at Every Age. Cardiologist Dr. Samuel Kojoglanian discusses the “seven S’s” for caring for your heart and the steps to prevent heart disease.

To listen, visit radiomd.com/audioplayer/henrymayo/item/34643-caringfor-your-heart-at-every-age.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has expanded its cardiovascular services to include a broad range of cardiac care, from diagnostic, to minimally invasive interventions, to open heart surgery and cardiac rehabilitation.

The Community Education at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health is located at 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia 91355. For more information, visit henrymayo.com/classes-events. �

Signs of a Heart Attack

In addition to reducing your risk of heart attack, it’s always wise to know what one looks like. The Centers for Disease Control notes that the major symptoms of a heart attack are:

❤ Chest pain or discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center or left side of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. The discomfort can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain.

❤ Feeling weak, light-headed, or faint. You may also break out into a cold sweat.

❤ Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back.

❤ Pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders.

❤ Shortness of breath. This often comes along with chest discomfort, but shortness of breath also can happen before chest discomfort.

❤ Other symptoms of a heart attack could include unusual or unexplained tiredness and nausea or vomiting. Women are more likely to have these other symptoms.

If you notice the symptoms of a heart attack in yourself or someone else, call 9-1-1 immediately.