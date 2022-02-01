Bella Vida to host webinar on senior home safety

By Signal Staff

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is scheduled Wednesday to host a webinar featuring Robert Lamoureux, a veteran general contractor and Signal newspaper columnist, as he discusses “Smart Tips for Home/Apartment Safety and Upkeep.”

Lamoureux has separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting and owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. This informative webinar is free, but you must register in advance for the 1 p.m. session. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing the information necessary to join the webinar.

To register, go to bit.ly/3rlhSZW.

For more information, contact Diana Sevanian, SCV Senior Center health and wellness coordinator, at 661-259-9444,, ext. 113. Also, if you would like to suggest topics for future health/wellness/consumer-related webinars, feel free to send them to her at [email protected]