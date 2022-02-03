Bill Miranda | Kick Off the Winter Games This Weekend at The Cube

By Councilman Bill Miranda

Curling, speed skating, figure skating, hockey…as you prepare to watch all the action of the Beijing Winter Olympics, you can learn more about all the events starting this weekend, only at The Cube – Southern California’s Home for the Winter Games. Join your friends and neighbors from across the Southland to officially kick off this global event with a series of activities and opportunities taking place at The Cube.

As the action gets underway, you can be there for every ski jump, goal scored and medal won as the world’s best convene in Beijing through Feb. 20. But you don’t need to leave Santa Clarita to feel the thrills and glory that come with the Winter Games. In fact, your first opportunity to win a competition for yourself comes tonight (Thursday) at The Cube!

Winter Games Trivia, which begins at 7 p.m., will pit teams of up to six individuals against one another to see who knows the most in a variety of trivia categories, such as “Winter,” “Olympics” and “Sports.” Teams that have pre-registered will be guaranteed a place in the competition, but you can still walk in and play as long as space is still available. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams at the end of the night, including exclusive merchandise, a pair of L.A. Kings tickets and gift certificates to Ultimate Skate and Hockey – the pro shop located at The Cube.

On Friday, Feb. 4, get your family together for a one-of-a-kind, FREE movie event when The Cube screens Disney’s “Miracle” on its outdoor video board at 6 p.m. “Miracle” tells the incredible true story of the United States men’s ice hockey team as it journeys through the 1980 Olympics.

Space in the parking lot will be blocked off for attendees to set up chairs so they can watch and listen to the movie, as views from vehicles may be obstructed. Be sure to bring your chairs and blankets and arrive early because parking and seating space will be limited. This special screening will be held weather permitting.

The main event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the city of Santa Clarita’s Winter Games Celebration, which offers fun and entertainment all day long at The Cube. Tune in to The Cube’s Facebook page beginning at 9 a.m. to witness a ceremonial torch relay from City Hall to The Cube, then join the City Council for a memorable event that starts at 10 a.m. and lasts into the evening.

An outdoor festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving attendees the opportunity to not only participate in fun activities and make crafts but also learn from the experts about different sports featured in the Winter Olympics. Come test your skills at outdoor curling and box hockey, join a “snowball” fight and learn the finer points of sports such as bobsledding, speed skating and more while watching events from Beijing on The Cube’s outdoor LED board.

The fun continues inside The Cube with free events and activities throughout the day. Join the Skate School for a free skating lesson at 11:45 a.m. and participate in the Try Hockey class at 3 p.m. to work on your skills. There will also be speed skating (12:30 p.m.), curling (2 p.m.) and figure skating (6:15 p.m.) demonstrations to view, and you and your friends can watch a special USA vs. Canada adult hockey game on the Olympic Rink at 4:45 p.m.

A number of mascots from Santa Clarita Valley schools and organizations will be onsite for the inaugural Mascot Games at 12:30 p.m. so come cheer on your favorite as they compete to become Santa Clarita’s top mascot!

Connect with The Cube Santa Clarita and city of Santa Clarita Government pages on Facebook to see the full list of activities happening at the Winter Games Celebration, and don’t forget that you can watch all of the action from Beijing 2022 at The Cube each day through Feb. 20. See you there!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]