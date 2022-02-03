Boys & Girls Club of SCV appoints Matt Carpenter as board president

News release

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that Matt Carpenter is now serving as the organization’s new board president for 2022 and 2023. Carpenter succeeds Gloria Mercado-Fortine, who served as board president in 2021.

“Matt’s direct involvement in supporting kids’ academic success within the club and his commitment to providing pathways for them to succeed outside of our doors are contagious,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club. “We’re thrilled to have Matt leading us into the next chapter of our club as we expand access to positive programs and resources that will help Santa Clarita youth realize their full potential.”

A longtime SCV resident, and supporter of Boys & Girls Club of SCV for more than 15 years, Carpenter joined the club’s governing board in 2018. He currently serves as vice president of environmental resources at FivePoint, where he manages environmental planning, permitting and regulatory affairs. Since 2005, Carpenter has played an instrumental role in the evolution of FivePoint’s Valencia community. Matt Carpenter/Courtesy photo

To encourage community service and environmental stewardship, Carpenter spearheaded a partnership between the club and FivePoint in September to jointly participate in the city of Santa Clarita’s annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo. The club’s teen Leaders in Training and Keystone Club members along with FivePoint associates picked up trash along the Santa Clara River, while learning about protecting the local watershed, pollution prevention and recycling programs.

In addition to actively volunteering in his community, Carpenter has served as an Advisory Council member at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo since 2005, where he consults the Natural Resources Management and Environmental Sciences department faculty on curriculum development and producing workforce-ready graduates.

“I feel very privileged to serve as board president at such an exciting time for the club — especially as we bring new programs online at Newhall’s Wiley Canyon Elementary and Castaic Middle School this year and continue to expand the number of kids served at our Newhall and Canyon Country facilities,” Carpenter said. “I have had the pleasure of supporting the transformative work and seeing the life-changing impact the club has on young people and families in Santa Clarita, and it’s what fuels me and many others in our community to meet the increased need that was exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Carpenter and his wife, Colleen, reside in Santa Clarita where they both grew up and raised their four adult children.