Casting call for ‘Nancy Who?’

News release 

Auditions are scheduled this weekend for the original play, “Nancy Who?” which is opening a three-weekend run at The Main in May.  

The open auditions are scheduled 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 N. Tournament Road, Valencia.  

“Nany Who?” is described as a rollicking mystery parody of everyone’s favorite teen super sleuth, “Nancy Drew, her pals and all the suspects in a physical, silly whodunnit.”  

Five female and three male roles need casting. Most roles are for ages 20- to 30-plus most roles, and one male role is for ages 30-60. Auditions will include a cold reading.  

For an audition appointment, text or call 661-993-6986. 

