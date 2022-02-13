City, Hart district partner to open tennis courts to public

News release

In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita has announced that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May.

Residents will be able to access tennis courts at Canyon High School, Hart High School, Saugus High School and Valencia High School, in addition to the city courts open at Bouquet Canyon Park, Valencia Glen Park, Valencia Heritage Park and Valencia Summit Park.

Additional facilities open to the public will also provide greater availability for those looking to meet up for practices, training and matches.

School tennis courts will be available during select days and times during the week through May 31. Courts can be used by the public on a first come, first served basis. The full schedule is as follows:

• Canyon High School (19300 Nadal St.): Monday-Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Hart High School (24825 Newhall Ave.): Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.

• Saugus High School (21900 Centurion Way): Monday-Friday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

• Valencia High School (27801 Dickason Drive): Monday and Wednesday, 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Tennis courts at city parks remain open to the public on a first come, first served basis during normal park hours.