‘Clue: On Stage’ brings secrets and gags to CTG stage

News release

“Clue: On Stage” at the Canyon Theatre Guild opened Jan. 22 and plays through Feb. 20. This feel-good comedy/mystery was directed by CSUN theater graduate Eduardo Arteaga.

“When we picked ‘Clue’ to go into the season, it was because the show is great fun to watch,” CTG Executive/Artistic Director TimBen Boydston said. “It has a lot of laughter and tongue-in-cheek references, which puts people in a good mood. We need this now more than ever, and the audiences have reacted very positively to our two-hour escape from reality.”

“Clue’s fabulous cast will have you loving and laughing from beginning to end in the mysterious ‘Boddy Manor,’” Boydston added. “This beautiful set was both fun and challenging to create. Two of our amazing long-time volunteers collaborated to create a set worthy of a mansion.”

John Alexopoulos, artist and former Imagineer said that “the challenge is always to create a visual story, which allows the actors to become in-location and the audience to be drawn in.”

Doug Holiday, a retired detective and engineer, added, “The ‘Clue’ set design and construction was an exciting and challenging labor of love. Bringing the director’s concept to fruition, including all of the intricate ‘secrets and gags’ and creating a very believable frame of reference (the mansion) was a most rewarding experience. Overall this set is among my most favorite endeavors at The Canyon Theatre Guild.”

Tickets are available online at canyontheatre.org.