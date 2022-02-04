Friends of the Library holding book bag sale

News release

You can impress your loved ones this Valentine’s Day with a unique gift – or gifts — from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale. Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the bag sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Saturday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 13. The sale will occur each day during normal operating hours for each branch.

For only $7, participants can fill a provided bag with any book, DVDs and CDs they find for sale in the Friends of the Library book store. Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6.

Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library, including One Story One City, Día de los Niños, the Family Literacy Festival and more.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is an active group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of the Santa Clarita Public Library. All of the proceeds from fundraising events and programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library support events and programs for all ages at the library.



For more information on the February Book Bag Sale, visit SantaClaritaFOL.com. Discover more upcoming library events by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.