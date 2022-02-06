New Shows, Seasons for February

By Alicia Doyle

Sunday Signal Staff Writer

As the global pandemic continues to force many people into isolation, several new shows in 2022 can help pass the time — as well as new seasons of series you’ve enjoyed over the past couple of years. Below is a rundown of a few new shows you can check out in 2022.

‘All of Us Are Dead’

Fridays (Netflix)

“All of Us Are Dead” is about a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak, where trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected. This Korean drama is streamed on Netflix and contains action, drama and fantasy.

It was rated 7.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb and is being compared to “Squid Game.” Currently ranks #2 on Netflix’ top 10 in the U.S. Language spoken: Korean and English.

‘In From the Cold’

Fridays (Netflix)

Currently coming in at #5 on Netflix’ top 10 is “In From the Cold.” Starring Margarita Levieva as Jenny Franklin, its the story of an American single mom who’s been exposed as an ex-Russian spy. Franklin struggles to juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.

This show fits in the categories of action, crime and drama, and received 5.7 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’

Fridays (Netflix) If you like mysteries, check out the long-titled, mini series “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” starring Kristin Bell. It’s about a handsome neighbor who moves in across the street from Anna (Bell), a heartbroken woman for whom every day is the same, and starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder — or so she thinks. This mini-series, now streamed on Netflix, was rated 6.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

This comedy/crime/drama is currently number 1 on Netflix’ top 10 shows.

‘House of the Dragon’

Coming Soon (HBO)

“Game of Thrones” fans are anticipating “House of the Dragon,” which is slated to come out in the fall or winter of this year on HBO. The story revolves around the Targaryen civil war that took place about 200 years before events portrayed in “Game of Thrones.” It’s based on the George R.R. Martin book “Fire & Blood.”

According to HBO the following actors have signed on for the series: Paddy Considine (HBO’s “The Third Day” and “The Outsider”), Olivia Cooke (“Ready Player One”), Emma D’Arcy (“Truth Seekers”), Matt Smith (“The Crown” and “Doctor Who”), Steve Toussaint (“It’s a Sin” and “Doctor Who”), Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie” and “The King’s Speech”), Rhys Ifans (“Notting Hill” and “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Sonoya Mizuno (“Ex Machina” and “Crazy Rich Asians”).

‘Pam and Tommy’

Wednesdays (Hulu)

“Pam and Tommy,” a TV miniseries released Feb. 2, is based on the true story of the relationship between “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and rock star Tommy Lee. The series is about their romance that began when the two got married after knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.

“Pam and Tommy” stars Lily James (“The Dig”) as Anderson and Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) as Lee.

‘Super Pumped ’

Saturdays (Showtime)

Originally titled “‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” “Super Pumped: is scheduled for release on February 27. It’s about the roller-coaster ride of an upstart transportation company that embodies the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The show stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for his roles in “Inception” and “Looper.”

… and More

HBO Max’ “Raised by Wolves” season 2 dropped on February 3.

Amazon Prime’s “Reacher” dropped February 4 and this time stars Alan Ritchson (“Titans”).

BBC’s “Peaky Blinders” season six, is rumored to be released in early February on Netflix.

Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 is back on February 18.

Netflix’ Space Force season 2 rolls out on February 18. Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels are back.

BBC America’s “Killing Eve” season 4 drops February 27.

FX’s “Better Things” 5th and final season starts February 28.