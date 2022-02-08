Plant-based diet offers strong medicine for a healthy heart

News release

It is a troubling statistic! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. Additionally, about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year – that is 1 in every 4 deaths.

With February being American Heart Month, Kaiser Permanente reminds everyone about the importance of caring for one’s heart by taking steps toward lifestyle changes that can lead to a healthier life. That’s especially important, since about half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease — high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

One way individuals with a high risk of heart disease, or those who have been diagnosed with coronary artery disease, can help improve their medical condition is by switching to a plant-based diet.

“Focusing on what you’re eating for your health is a great start,” said Dr. Columbus Batiste, who is an interventional cardiologist and lifestyle advocate with Kaiser Permanente Southern California. “Increasing fiber-rich plant food will have great benefits to your health. A plant-based diet is nutritious and can be tasty as a traditional American diet that includes meat. For many of my patients, it’s been a lifesaver.”



According to Batiste, following the guidelines below will go a long way toward protecting your heart.

Eat Right

To help keep your heart and blood vessels in good shape, consider eating heart-healthy plant-based food that includes fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains. If you’re unwilling to strictly adopt a plant-based diet, avoid red meat as much as possible, and focus on adding plant-rich proteins like beans and whole grains.

Exercise

Too tired to exercise? Think again! To strengthen your heart muscle, you should engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise on most days. If you cannot do all 30 minutes at once, do 10 minutes at a time. Brisk walking, swimming or cycling are especially good for the heart.

Batiste cautions against doing too much exercise too soon, however. Make sure you start at a level you’re comfortable with and build up gradually. And, of course, check with your personal physician before starting a new exercise regimen.

Keep a Healthy Weight

Did you know that lowering your weight by just 10% can make a significant difference in reducing your risk of heart disease and diabetes?

Reduce Stress

It’s been proven that stress, anger, anxiety and depression can keep your blood pressure high and increase your risk of heart attack, stroke and other illnesses.

Quit Smoking

We all know smoking is bad for our health and is a leading cause of heart disease and death. That is why it is never too late to quit. Kaiser Permanente offers tips on how you can quit smoking at k-p.li/3HA9yvj.

Beware of Alcohol

Limit alcohol intake to no more than two drinks a day for men, and one drink a day for women. Excessive consumption of alcohol is bad for your health, as it can raise your cholesterol level and blood pressure.

“Taking care of your heart should be an everyday commitment,” Batiste said. “Eating health-promoting food, exercising and making the right choices to protect your health are the main steps you should take to ensure a healthy heart.”