Richard Budman | 103 Years in SCV, and Counting

Yesterday was The Signal’s 103rd birthday.

That’s 103 years of covering fires, crime, county and city government, business, education, sports and, most importantly, the accomplishments of you, your family and your neighbors.

We would like to send our heartfelt “thank you” for 103 years of being able to serve the Santa Clarita Valley community. It’s an honor.

For 103 years The Signal has had one mission, and one mission only: Keeping the community informed and empowering you with fact-based, trustworthy news.

The method of how the news is reported has changed many times during the last century, but one thing has remained constant — that the reporters covering the news have tried their hardest to report their stories fairly and honestly.

I would like to thank The Signal staff in all departments, not only our current staff but also everyone over the last 103 years going back to Ed Brown, who founded The Signal in 1919. The Signal has some of the hardest-working and most dedicated people around.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our advertisers and the tens of thousands of subscribers and readers of The Signal, and to make this promise: As we go into our 104th year, we will continue to strive to bring you the news you need to know about the Santa Clarita Valley fairly and honestly.

Vigilance Forever.