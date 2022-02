News release

March 6 will find the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club enthusiastically dancing to the Happiest Place to Dance with caller David Mee.

Dawn Mee will be cuing rounds. The fun starts at 2 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The donation is $10 per square dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. For information, call 661-262-9575, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.