Two hikers were reported lost in Whitney open space

Two hikers were reported lost Monday morning in the Whitney open space in Santa Clarita.

Firefighters responded to two hikers lost in the Whitney open space in Newhall at around 8:50 a.m. and requested Los Angeles County Fire Department’s helicopter 11 to help with the rescue, according to Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

“We had a report of two lost hikers, and uninjured,” Pickett said.

Helicopter 11 did find the hikers, they were able to find their way back, and the call was closed at 9:30 a.m., according to Pickett.