West Ranch to host Glenn Miller Orchestra

West Ranch High School’s music program will host the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra for a one-night-only concert held at the high school theater.

The music event is scheduled to take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, featuring the Glenn Miller Orchestra compositions from the civilian band and Glenn Miller’s Army Air Force Band.

Songs such as “Moonlight Serenade,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “Stardust,” and many other timeless classics will be performed at West Ranch. The event is open to all ages.

The event will help provide much-needed funds for the jazz program at West Ranch and provide an opportunity for local high school students, band members and musicians to hear the legendary big band.

According to the Glenn Miller Orchestra website, the present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring worldwide ever since.

For veterans, military, seniors and students, discount ticket prices are $30. General admission tickets are $40, and premium seating — middle rows of the theater — will cost $50. An additional $5 will be added to all ticket purchases made at the door.

Masks are required while on campus for all concert attendees. West Ranch High School is located at 26255 Valencia Blvd. You can purchase tickets at www.westranchmusic.com.