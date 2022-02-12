Zonta accepting applications for Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship

News release

The Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship is named after a remarkable member of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Rodriguez died in 2019 following a long and brave fight with COPD. She had no idea that her fellow Zontians would create a scholarship in her honor.

With her family’s endorsement, this annual scholarship was created to assist women pursuing a career in business accounting. Funds have been donated by her family, friends and the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

The application deadline is March 30.

Rodriguez was passionate about her career in accounting. Being the only woman executive for a worldwide corporation during the era of male-dominated management teams, she helped break the barrier for women in managerial positions.

She was committed to the Zonta mission and advocated gender equality. A 20-year member, she led the club with the motto of “Strong Leadership, Strong Women, Strong World!”

“Jo Ann was an amazing volunteer and mentor who will be remembered forever in our hearts,” said a prepared statement released by Zonta.

For more information and to apply for the scholarship, visit www.scvzonta.org/jrm-scholarship/.