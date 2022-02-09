Zonta to hold Life Forward workshop on financial planning

News release

Wealth advisor Melanie Meyer is scheduled to be the featured speaker of a Life Forward workshop to be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

The Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care and financial education. Subject matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency.

Meyer is a certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter and fraternal insurance counselor with professional expertise for all life stages of financial planning, taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement.

Saturday’s workshop topics include:

Where you are today and where do you want to be?

Discover your “why.”

Improve your credit score and discuss myths.

Credit card do’s and don’ts, and the power of compounding interest.

Saving tips; basic investment options.

To register in advance for the workshop, visit bit.ly/3JxAeNZ. For more information visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward or call 661-252-9351.