Zonta to hold Life Forward workshop on financial planning

Wealth advisor Melanie Meyer is scheduled to be the featured speaker of a Life Forward workshop to be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. 

The Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care and financial education. Subject matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency. 

Meyer is a certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter and fraternal insurance counselor with professional expertise for all life stages of financial planning, taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement. 

Saturday’s workshop topics include: 

  • Where you are today and where do you want to be?  
  • Discover your “why.”  
  • Improve your credit score and discuss myths. 
  • Credit card do’s and don’ts, and the power of compounding interest. 
  • Saving tips; basic investment options. 

To register in advance for the workshop, visit bit.ly/3JxAeNZ. For more information visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward or call 661-252-9351. 

