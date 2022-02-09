Zonta to hold Life Forward workshop on financial planning

News release
Wealth advisor Melanie Meyer is scheduled to be the featured speaker of a Life Forward workshop to be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
The Life Forward program offers monthly skill-building workshops that concentrate on topics useful to women of varying ages and interests. These include job search and application topics, parenting, self-care and financial education. Subject matter experts provide their expertise, knowledge and skills to promote empowerment and self-sufficiency.
Meyer is a certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter and fraternal insurance counselor with professional expertise for all life stages of financial planning, taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement.
Saturday’s workshop topics include:
- Where you are today and where do you want to be?
- Discover your “why.”
- Improve your credit score and discuss myths.
- Credit card do’s and don’ts, and the power of compounding interest.
- Saving tips; basic investment options.
To register in advance for the workshop, visit bit.ly/3JxAeNZ. For more information visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward or call 661-252-9351.