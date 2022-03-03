3 Things to Expect during Recovery

Drug addiction is a chronic condition categorized by an inability to modulate drug-seeking or drug use are a period of consistent use, despite the overwhelming physical and social effects. An addiction can make it hard to maintain a job, keep commitments to your friends and family and can eventually lead to homelessness and a life of criminal activity in order to keep feeding the addiction.

Drug addiction has been misunderstood and research has not created a greater understanding of how drugs affect dopamine production in the brain. This is the neurotransmitter secreted by the brain during pleasure responses in the reward pathways, commonly associated with hunger and sex drive. Drugs increase this natural effect by a factor of at least 5, producing a ‘high” and essentially rewiring the brain’s reward pathways, with prolonged use. This is part of why drug addiction is so hard to overcome.

Drug addiction affects over 20 million people in the United States alone, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, and despite this haunting statistic, only around eleven percent of all users seek treatment at a hospital or a rehabilitation facility, such as drug rehab Austin. This may be due to a stigma that exists in the country, that blames drug addicts for using the drug, without considering the context that it is a disease and that a variety of factors can come into play when it comes to addiction, namely genetics, environmental, mental health e.t.c. A lack of access to care facilities might also contribute to the low percentage. Additionally, the lack of education around the rehabilitation process itself can generate some trepidation and therefore, this is a simple list of what you might come to expect during the process should you decide to take the all-important step towards sobriety and a better life.

Detoxing

This is the first step in your journey towards sobriety. It can be physically challenging because prolonged use of the drug increases the tolerance of that drug in the body. This can lead to users needing to take more of the drug in order to feel the same effect. Additionally, the cessation of the use of the drug can result in the development of withdrawal symptoms. These can be worse the longer you use the drug and are extremely difficult to manage, in some cases, without professional help at a detox clinic, like drug detox Austin.

The symptoms of withdrawal can include:

Vomiting/Nausea

Shivers

Tremors

Profuse sweating

Dehydration/electrolyte imbalance

Self-Examination

Most clinics require patients to take a thorough examination of their own lives and see what triggers induce drug-seeking behavior. They then urge their patients to change through a variety of behavioral therapies and by adjusting their routine. This part of the journey is extremely personal and may require patients to confront parts of their lives they’ve tried to avoid or self-medicate with drugs, and find healthier strategies to cope with this.

Active Effort

Sobriety is an active process that asks a person to live mindfully and be aware of themselves. It gives them a sense of independence and also a sense of responsibility. Recovery is not a destination but a journey that patients must actively take part in.

If you or a loved one needs help recovering from an addiction, drug detox Austin TX and similar facilities might help make your first step that much easier.

References

https://drugabusestatistics.org/

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/substance-use-mental-health-estimates

https://americanaddictioncenters.org/withdrawal-timelines-treatments