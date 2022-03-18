Beverley Scott | Jan. 6 Sequel Part 3: The Media

Part 3 of 6 (Part 2 appeared March 4)

The left-wing media called it an “insurrection.” Guess they never bothered to look up the definition. It means a violent attempt to take control of a government. No one attempted to take over the government, nor did they threaten to. Their objective was to let the senators know that they believed the election was stolen and to encourage the electors to not certify the election results until an audit was performed, particularly in the seven swing states. Of course, that was not the objective of the FBI, Antifa and Black Lives Matter who infiltrated the crowd. Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 commission is a fiasco. The riot was appalling, but to call it an attempted coup is beyond preposterous.

The media called it an “armed” insurrection, yet the only people with guns were the police. The media called it “racist,” but there was nothing racist about it. When they don’t have any facts to support their bias and lies, they always haul out the “race card.”

The New York Times and the Washington Post print stories they know are false, and then days, weeks, or months later, they quietly retract those stories, on a back page, such as the story about Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death. They reported he had been beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. He died of a stroke. There was no fire extinguisher involved. The New York Times used his passing as a political weapon and pushed their narrative for five weeks before they retracted their story. The whole thing was fabricated. Then they said he died from being sprayed with a chemical spray, and the following week they were forced to retract that story too when the video showed there was no spray. Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania was charged and arrested for assaulting Sicknick but was later declared not guilty and released. The District of Columbia medical examiner said Sicknick died of natural causes – a stroke caused by blood clots. To this day, the media says he died from blows from the fire extinguisher.

The New York Times reported that Roseanne Boyland, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was trampled to death by the mob. A month later, the D.C. medical examiner released its conclusion that she died accidentally from acute amphetamine intoxication.

In September, New York Times reporter Darren Beatty confirmed the FBI had informants and agents infiltrating the crowd. FBI Operation Cold Snap was created to gin up the crowd. Professional agitators goaded and riled the mob, instigated disruption, and provoked fights. They set up the so-called insurrection by not allowing the National Guard to be present and inserting professional agitators Antifa and BLM instead. As referred to above, it was a political warfare operation enacted to defame Donald Trump and Trump supporters. Now they have set the stage to go after Trump supporters because “they” are violent.

The FBI has a history of setting up crimes to achieve its objectives. First, there was Spygate and the Steele Dossier fabricated by Hillary Clinton and the FBI to spy on President Trump as he transitioned into office. Remember Crossfire Hurricane? It was the code name for the FBI’s counterintelligence four-year investigation into the non-existent Trump-Russia collusion. Several government agencies conducted years-long investigations and all concluded that there was no Trump-Russia collusion. That too was a setup. This is just another extension of that. The head of the FBI field office in Detroit, who was involved in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping has now been upgraded to a higher post in the Washington office. He’s in charge of overseeing the Jan. 6 Capitol break-in. Their alleged intent was to try Whitmer for treason because of Michigan’s COVID lockdown. They set up an intentional entrapment to ensnare her with a false, manufactured plot. Twelve of the 18 informants were FBI agents. Wouldn’t you think the largest law enforcement entity in the country would be held to a higher standard? They should be catching criminals, not manufacturing them. I think she’s a horrible governor, but I strongly object to her being set up this way. They are pushing you toward violence and they are doing it on purpose. Whatever happened to honesty and integrity?

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated his distinction between the protests in Oregon and D.C. He said violence to disrupt a democratic process such as that occurred at the Capitol is domestic terrorism, but an attack on government property (setting fire to the federal courthouse in Portland) is not. There were demonstrations and angry protests in Portland for 100 straight days. There were more than 570 violent “peaceful protests” across the country during the summer of 2020. The burning and looting caused over $2 billion in damage and more than two dozen people were killed. Vice President Kamala Harris raised bail money for those who were arrested. Both Kamala and Maxine Waters irresponsibly supported and even encouraged those protestors to get in the streets and protest! By comparison, the Jan. 6 attack caused approximately $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol building. “Woke” corporations donated $60-$100 million to BLM during the 2020 protests. One of the founders, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, promptly went on a real estate buying binge and bought herself four high-end homes for $3.2 million. All three founders, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi have left the organization, but not before they transferred $6.3 million to Patrisse’s husband. BLM is now being investigated by the California DOJ for failing to disclose financial records. They haven’t filed a tax return since 2019.

Hundreds of left-wing activists unlawfully demonstrated at the Capitol in 2018 to vehemently protest the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Many were arrested, but NONE were prosecuted.

Capt. Emily Grace Rainey, psychological operations officer stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, went to the Trump rally to hear the president speak. The governor of North Carolina had closed their parks due to COVID. Emily cut the yellow tape and entered the park to play with her 2-year-old son. She was reprimanded by the Army for doing so, calling her actions dangerous extremism. She was also under investigation for attending the rally, was forced to resign, and was placed under a gag order. She was accused of leading 100 militia personnel with military equipment to the rally. She was accompanied by members of a Free North Carolina from COVID restrictions group and there was no military equipment.

The truth matters.

She suspects Jan. 6 was a false flag, a political or military act orchestrated so it appears to have been carried out by a party that is not responsible. You use this deception tactic anytime you want to frame another group so you can take action against that group. Jan. 6 certainly appears to be a false flag.

Beverley Scott

Valencia