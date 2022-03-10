City issues call for student art submissions

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking high school artists, writers, creatives and students for an upcoming art exhibit at the Valencia Library.

In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Program and DFY in SCV are putting together an art exhibit by high school students and artists for the month of May. The deadline to apply is April 17. The art exhibit will be open from May 9 through June 9, with an artist reception event on Wednesday, May 18.

The theme of the student art show will focus on the various and overwhelming impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of teens and the transitions that have followed.

Applicants may submit artworks in the medium of their choosing, including, but not limited to – visual arts, poems, essays and multimedia. The city asks the artworks to be wired and ready for hanging before drop-off, if possible. If the artist is unable to wire the work, the city will work with the artist.

To submit your artwork for the student art show, visit https://bit.ly/37cYHtV. For questions about the upcoming exhibit and all city art opportunities, contact Sydney Adam at [email protected].