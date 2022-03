I called Rep. Mike Garcia’s office and requested him to bring a bill before Congress to expel all Russian students who are sons and daughters of (Russian) oligarchs and officials. This is in response to Russia’s unprovoked attack on the free nation of Ukraine.

It disgusts me to see American officials like Mike Pompeo and other former government officials and some news commentators regard Vladimir Putin as a genius. In my opinion Putin is a war criminal and a madman.

Dennis Bartash

Canyon Country