John Dennis | The District Attorney and Crime

A special note of appreciation to The Signal’s Senior Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta for the Feb. 19 articles on L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón’s liberal record on crime. I think it’s worth highlighting a staggering excerpt from Lunetta’s article that “between May 17, 2020, and July 2021 (14 months) there were 880 repeat offenders … who made up 7,608 of the arrests made by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. During that same time frame (14 months) there were five individuals who had been arrested 15 or more times, with two individuals each being arrested in the SCV 21 times.”

Wow! These criminals need to pay a price for their crimes and be locked up. Laws are written with the intent to be upheld! In the last year Gascón saw 4,180 SCV case reports presented to his office, of which 2,621 were declined, or approximately 62.7 %. That’s about twice the average of prior DAs.

This DA has some liberal “catch and release” theories that are soft on crime and are not working. Either Gascón needs to be recalled this time or Santa Clarita and the surrounding area needs to give serious consideration to seceding from this county and forming a new county that will properly represent its constituency. For the sake and safety of our community, we need to break ties with this guy and put as much distance between him and the SCV as possible.

Thanks again to The Signal’s Caleb Lunetta for compiling a great set of articles for this community and bringing light to the situation!

John Dennis

Santa Clarita