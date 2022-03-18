‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical’ opens at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

‘Little Women: The Broadway Musical,’ based on Louisa May Alcott’s semi-autobiographical novel, opened last weekend at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

The play tells the story of the four March sisters­­ — traditional Meg, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth, and romantic Amy — as they grow up in Civil War America. As their lives unfold, so, too, do the lives of Jo’s fantasy characters, which show up as whimsical vignettes from Jo’s imagination.

CTG Executive and Artistic Director TimBen Boydston said, “This timeless classic has it all: amazing music, heartfelt romance, joyous laughter, and a big loving family. As a period piece set in the Civil War era, it evokes a time when women were coming into their own and making the world a better place for it.”

Boydston said of this production: “The Canyon Theatre Guild’s amazing directing team Jennifer Teague and John Lucewich have once again brough magic to the CTG stage. This show will make you laugh, and may make you cry — but it will certainly entertain you with the story of the March family well-told.”

The show is family-friendly. Tickets are available by calling the CTG Box Office at 661-799-2702 or online at canyontheatre.org.