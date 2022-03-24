Marsha McLean | Pre-Register for the Neighborhood Cleanup on April 9

When I first joined the City Council, I knew that my passion for the environment would help guide my efforts as a councilwoman to facilitate positive change for our city. Over the years, I have had the pleasure of working directly with community members to enhance the quality of life for our residents through sustainable actions and programming, in addition to environmental preservation.

When I founded the SCV Canyons Preservation Committee, which played a key role in the preservation of Whitney and Elsmere canyons, I knew the acquisition of these open space areas would be great additions to what is now an expansive network of scenic trails for hikers and sightseers alike, as well as protecting vital wildlife corridors. The collective efforts to preserve Santa Clarita’s natural beauty also include contributions made by our very own residents.

When we create volunteer opportunities to help preserve Santa Clarita’s natural beauty, we can count on our residents to always answer the call. These volunteer opportunities include signature city events like the River Rally and newer additions like the Neighborhood Clean Up. This event invites residents to pick up cleaning supplies at drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. With the success of our previous Neighborhood Clean Up event during the height of the pandemic, we are excited to invite residents to participate once again in this year’s event, which will take place on April 9.

The Neighborhood Clean Up is an opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem. You can get started by pre-registering online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com for one of three drive-thru supply pick-up locations. On the day of the event, participants can pick up free supplies at the location they signed up for, which will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. These locations include Central Park, the Newhall Community Center and the new Canyon Country Community Center.

To celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day, participants can also receive a free bag of mulch at each pickup site to use for their home gardening projects — while supplies last. Participants are encouraged to post their event photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC. After the event, participants can go online to view a set of educational videos on GreenSantaClarita.com that feature environmentally friendly tips about recycling, water quality, composting and much more.

We are fortunate to live in a community where our residents and businesses take advantage of opportunities to volunteer and engage with their community. Volunteering offers a chance to not only donate your time alongside family and friends, but you can also take pride in knowing the positive impact that your work has made on our city.

The Neighborhood Clean Up is a unique opportunity that allows residents to clean up their neighborhoods and throw the collected waste into a trash cart at their residence and place recyclables collected into the recycle container. However, an event like this is only as effective as the number of participants who choose to contribute their time. That’s why I encourage each of you to get involved with your friends and family and participate in this great event.

For more event information, please contact our Environmental Services team by calling 661-286-4098 or email [email protected]. To learn more about the city’s green programs, projects and events, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com. Don’t forget to connect with us on Facebook at @GreenSantaClarita to get the latest news, updates and tips to help you live greener every day.

Marsha McLean is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at [email protected].