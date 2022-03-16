Max Morgan | Our Inept Administration

Letters to the Editor
The Democratic Party of old, of Jack Kennedy, is gone. It’s been captured by progressive environmental extremists (Sanders, Warren, AOC) who are hell-bent on shutting down the U.S. domestic oil and coal industries. Their clarion cry is “clean energy” but at what cost and how long?Rather than increase U.S. oil production and energy independence, we are being led by the most incompetent president in my lifetime, who is now begging people who hate us, the Saudis, Maduro of Venezuela, the Iranians, to prouduce more oil to improve his flagging approval ratings. Can any rational thinker point to a single accomplishment from this inept administration? 

Jimmy Carter must be smiling. 

Max Morgan

Valencia

Signal Contributor

