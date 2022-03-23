‘Promised Land’ Explores Vineyard Farming And Winery Business In South California

“Promised Land” might be a drama show about a family wine dynasty in Northern California, but the scenes are filmed in Southern California. According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, locals interacted with the “Promised Land” cast as they filmed important scenes of the new show in Santa Clarita at the Agua Dulce Winery. Mariel Molino, who plays the role of Carmen Sandoval, told reporters, “If we’re going to share tales about making wine, it should be in the vineyard and barrel room. That way it feels authentic.”

The owner of Agua Dulce, Barry Goldfarb, says the winery is a hidden gem. “Promised Land” has a way of exposing the ins and outs of the wine industry in Santa Clarita. For anyone aspiring to own a vineyard, this show provides insights on the artistry of winemaking, how to enjoy fall wine tasting, and market wine. Nonetheless, you should learn everything about starting a farming business in Santa Clarita Valley from the experts.

Find The Right Farm

The first step to launching a successful business is finding suitable land for farming. First, decide if you’ll buy or lease your farmland. Ideally, purchasing land gives you control of what you do with it, but you’ll be liable for any financial risk linked to your farming venture. With this in mind, you may want to lease land from landowners who aren’t doing anything with their lands. Once you’ve decided how to acquire land, you can start searching for farmland. There are several aspects you must consider when choosing your farming land. This includes access to water, proximity to farmers’ markets, soil quality, and infrastructure.

Plan Your Farming Business

While California soil is ideal for growing most crops, it’s crucial to identify which types have high demand in and around Santa Clarita. So, the first thing you should do is perform market research to identify potential buyers and the best marketplaces. Conducting market research also helps you learn about under-presented crops and how to stay ahead of your competitors.

Next, consider writing a plan for your agribusiness. Having a detailed plan that highlights your goals and how you’ll achieve them is key to becoming a successful farmer. Your business plan is also where you account for the cost of equipment, the feasibility of loans, and expenses like upgrades of rubber tracks for compact track loaders. Remember, fitting high-quality tracks on your compact trucks is essential for boosting maneuverability, versatility, and speed when working on the farm. Therefore, allocate enough money for the best replacement rubber tracks when planning your business finances.

Think About Marketing And Selling

Local farmers’ markets are probably the first places you’ll think of when trying to market and sell your crops. However, there are many other ways you can sell farm products directly to consumers. For example, if you have a flow of customers near your farm, setting up a farm shop or produce stand is a great way to sell crops without worrying about transportation. You may also partner with a local grower’s cooperative and sell crops as a united brand. Alternatively, market your vegetable or fruits online to local customers and offer delivery services.

Starting a farming business can be lucrative because there is a ready market for nutritious plants and fruits everywhere. However, to build a thriving agricultural-based business, you need to follow the proper steps. This includes determining your niche, finding fertile farmland, planning your business, and marketing your farm produce in the right places.