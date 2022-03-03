Rick Barker | Absolutely Hilarious

Re: Gary Horton, “A Coxswain’s Lesson on Living with Purpose,” Feb. 16.

I could barely get through Mr. Horton’s recent submission because I was laughing so hard, my eyes were tearing up.

No. 1, I do not believe his fanciful story for a minute, and No. 2, for someone who spends his time on here trashing and attacking people he has never even met who do not agree with him and his ultra-left-wing liberal views, it’s pretty predictable that he would make up a story and claim the moral was the value of “teamwork.”

Teamwork, to Mr. Horton, is defined as everyone agreeing and adopting his views on EVERYTHING or they get thrown out of his little pretend boat.

Rick Barker

Valencia