Rob Kerchner | Deplorable? Not Me

Consider this sociopolitical aspect of the pandemic: the further left, the greater the gusto for homemade masks, even AFTER other leftists and bureaucrats admit they don’t work – in fact, even after mask requirements have been rescinded.

Various reasons have been proposed for this correlation, from a stronger desire for security and controlling the uncontrollable, to highly visible virtue signaling, to greater obedience to authority and social conformity/political correctness, to fears bred by media — especially social media.

But from a political standpoint, the likeliest motivation seems to be the anti-MAGA statement that attends wearing the mask: It says “I’m not one of those deplorables.”

Rob Kerchner

Valencia